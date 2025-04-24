It’s hard to explain the feeling of watching your homeland shrink into a cage. To know your family is still inside—crammed into a suffocating corner of what was already one of the most overcrowded places on Earth.

To hear your mother’s voice tremble as she says they have nowhere left to go. Not north. Not south. Not east. Not even to the sea because the sea now brings only the hum of warships and the echo of explosions. This is Gaza now: a territory reduced to a trap.

In recent months, nearly two million Palestinians have been pushed into a fragment of land that itself was already a fragment. Gaza is just 365 square kilometres. That means over 2.3 million people are being squeezed into just over 120 square kilometres. That’s a population density of nearly 20,000 people per square kilometre—more than ten times that of London, more than any major city on Earth.

Schools have become dormitories , floors shared by strangers, and bread has become a memory. There are no tents left. No clean water. No food. And no silence.

When I call my family in Gaza—those who survived the latest Israeli airstrikes—I hear chaos: babies crying, the crackle of distant explosions, the clinking of empty pots.

My niece tells me she now shares a floor with eleven others in a school never meant for living. My cousin, a father of four, texted me last week: “We queue two hours for a stale piece of bread. We drink water from puddles. Israel starves us, then bombs us again.”

There’s no exaggeration in this. No need for metaphor. This is what we mean when we say “concentration camp.”

Yes, I am using those words because what else do you call it to herd a population into an ever-tightening space, to deprive them of food, water, and medicine, to bomb them without exit or reprieve. This is not merely war. What else can we call it when a state designs a system not just of control, but of deliberate, systematic containment and extermination?

Historically, people hesitate to use that term out of respect for the horrors of the Holocaust. But if we are to honour history, we must learn from it.

In Nazi Germany, concentration camps like Sachsenhausen and Dachau were built to isolate, control, and ultimately destroy groups of people the regime deemed undesirable.

Gaza today is more densely packed than Dachau ever was. And yet, its inhabitants remain trapped in an open-air prison whose walls are made of history, and indifference.

Similar structural logic of concentration camps