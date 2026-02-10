WAR ON GAZA
First time: Netanyahu revokes citizenship of two Palestinian Israelis, orders deportation to Gaza
"Many more like them are on the way," Israeli prime minister warns, threatening additional measures against Palestinian Israelis following a first-of-its-kind move.
Writing on X, Netanyahu said he signed orders revoking citizenship and deporting two Palestinian Israelis he claims are “terrorists.” / Reuters
February 10, 2026

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday signed an order revoking the Israeli citizenship of two Palestinians, with Israel’s public broadcaster saying they will be deported to Gaza in a first-of-its-kind move.

Writing on US social media company X, Netanyahu said: “This morning he signed the revocation of citizenship and deportation orders for two Israeli terrorists.”

Netanyahu, who himself is wanted by the International Criminal Court for war crimes in Gaza, claimed that the two "carried out stabbing and shooting attacks against Israeli civilians."

“Many more like them are on the way,” he warned, threatening additional measures against Palestinians in the territories occupied by Israel in 1948.

Israel’s public broadcaster said the two Palestinians would be deported to Gaza.

Gaza has been suffering catastrophic consequences since Israel, backed by the US, launched a genocidal war in October 2023, with around 2.4 million Palestinians living in the enclave.

The two Palestinians targeted are Mahmoud Ahmed and Mohammed Ahmed Hussein Halasi, according to Israel’s Channel 12.

Palestinian Israelis make up more than 20 percent of the population of over 10 million and say they face discrimination, marginalisation, and targeting by successive Israeli governments.

SOURCE:AA
