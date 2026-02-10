Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday signed an order revoking the Israeli citizenship of two Palestinians, with Israel’s public broadcaster saying they will be deported to Gaza in a first-of-its-kind move.

Writing on US social media company X, Netanyahu said: “This morning he signed the revocation of citizenship and deportation orders for two Israeli terrorists.”

Netanyahu, who himself is wanted by the International Criminal Court for war crimes in Gaza, claimed that the two "carried out stabbing and shooting attacks against Israeli civilians."

“Many more like them are on the way,” he warned, threatening additional measures against Palestinians in the territories occupied by Israel in 1948.

Israel’s public broadcaster said the two Palestinians would be deported to Gaza.