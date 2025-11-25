French authorities on Tuesday arrested four more people in the probe into last month's spectacular daylight theft of imperial jewels from the Louvre museum, the top Paris prosecutor said.

"They are two men aged 38 and 39, and two women aged 31 and 40, all from the Paris region," Laure Beccuau said, following earlier charges against four others over the October 19 heist.

Last month, a four-strong gang raided the Louvre, the world's most-visited art museum, in broad daylight, taking just seven minutes to steal jewellery worth an estimated $102 million before fleeing on scooters.

The thieves parked a moving truck with a ladder below the museum's Apollo Gallery housing the French crown jewels, ascended in a bucket, broke a window and used angle grinders to cut into glass display booths containing the treasures.

The four already charged over the theft include three men and a woman.