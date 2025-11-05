EUROPE
2 min read
Refugee sent back to France for second time under UK's 'one in, one out' border policy
Under the "one in, one out" agreement, for every refugee who arrives illegally in the UK and is returned to France in short order, one other individual will be permitted to enter Britain through a safe and legal route.
Refugee sent back to France for second time under UK's 'one in, one out' border policy
Migrants are brought ashore by a RNLI lifeboat in Dover, UK on May 23, 2022 [FILE]. / AA
November 5, 2025

An Iranian man who crossed the Channel to the UK in a small boat has been sent back to France for the second time in less than two months.

According to British media reports, the man first arrived in the UK on August 6 before being returned to France on September 19.

He then made another attempt to reach the UK, arriving on October 18, but has now been flown back again as part of the latest tranche of 19 returnees under the "one in, one out" agreement with France.

The Iranian man told The Guardian that he had been a victim of modern slavery at the hands of people smugglers in northern France.

Under the agreement, which took effect in August, 94 irregular migrants who arrived in the UK illegally on small boats have been removed.

RelatedTRT World - Starmer, Macron meet to forge new UK-France migration deal

‘My message is clear’

RECOMMENDED

In return, 57 approved asylum seekers have been brought to the UK. Although the UK has sent back more migrants than it has accepted, both countries have committed to exchanging an equal number of people in each direction.

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood said: "Anyone looking to return to the UK after being removed under the UK-France agreement is wasting their time and money. My message is clear: if you try to return to the UK, you will be sent back. I will do whatever it takes to scale up removals of illegal migrants and secure our borders."

The UK and France last summer reached a new migration deal aimed at curbing the number of people crossing the Channel in small boats, with a pilot scheme set to launch within weeks.

Under the "one in, one out" agreement, for every migrant who arrives illegally in the UK and is returned to France in short order, one other individual will be permitted to enter Britain through a safe and legal route—provided they have not previously attempted an illegal crossing.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
UK acquits pro-Palestinian activists of aggravated burglary at Israel-linked defence firm
Deadly terror attack in Nigeria’s Kwara state kills over 160 people
Starmer admits regret over Mandelson appointment amid Epstein links
Erdogan, Saudi crown prince reaffirm support for Somalia's unity, discuss regional issues
Türkiye rejects military action against Tehran, ready to mediate between Iran, US: President Erdogan
Syria intercepts 2M Captagon pills bound for Jordan
China's Xi, Russia's Putin hail ties in video call as Ukraine war nears anniversary
New York jury awards $2m to woman in malpractice trial over gender surgery performed at 16
Former defence minister urges Israel to build shelters amid rising Iran war fears
Azerbaijan and Armenia agree to expand trade ties after Abu Dhabi talks
Raid on X's French offices 'political attack': Elon Musk
China urges EU to allow 'fair' competition, criticises Goldwind probe as discriminatory
Pakistan and Kazakhstan sign 37 pacts to boost ties
Deadly Chios crash revives scrutiny of Greek Coast Guard's controversial migrant interceptions
By Tuncay Şahin
Iran-US nuclear talks to take place in Oman: Axios