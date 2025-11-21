Gunmen in Nigeria have kidnapped 52 students from a Catholic school in Niger state, local TV station Arise News reported on Friday.

A statement from the Niger state government confirmed there had been a kidnapping but said the number of abducted pupils was still being checked.

"The Niger State Government has received with deep sadness the disturbing news of the kidnapping of pupils from St. Mary's School," the statement said, adding that security agencies were searching for the students.

Nigeria has witnessed a spate of attacks by gunmen, including the kidnapping on Monday of 25 schoolgirls from a boarding school in Kebbi state.

Niger state police said its tactical units and the military have been deployed to search for the pupils.