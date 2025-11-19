Türkiye believes it would be beneficial for the Istanbul process on the Ukraine war to be implemented with "a comprehensive framework that can address now-acute problems," President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said at a news conference with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"The Istanbul talks constitute an important milestone in diplomatic efforts at a time when the devastating effects of the (Russia-Ukraine) war are deepening," said Erdogan on Wednesday, underlining the importance of the talks organised by Türkiye's mediating role to end the ongoing war.

Erdogan voiced Ankara's readiness to discuss with Russia "any proposals that would accelerate a ceasefire, paving the way for just, lasting peace.”

Türkiye expects all partners who want to stop the bloodshed between Russia and Ukraine to take a constructive stance on the Istanbul process, he urged.