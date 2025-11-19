TÜRKİYE
Erdogan calls to revive Istanbul talks to end Russia-Ukraine war following meeting with Zelenskyy
Turkish President Erdogan voices Ankara's readiness to discuss with Russia "any proposals that would accelerate a ceasefire, paving the way for just, lasting peace.”
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy speak during a joint press conference in Ankara. / AA
November 19, 2025

Türkiye believes it would be beneficial for the Istanbul process on the Ukraine war to be implemented with "a comprehensive framework that can address now-acute problems," President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said at a news conference with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"The Istanbul talks constitute an important milestone in diplomatic efforts at a time when the devastating effects of the (Russia-Ukraine) war are deepening," said Erdogan on Wednesday, underlining the importance of the talks organised by Türkiye's mediating role to end the ongoing war.

Erdogan voiced Ankara's readiness to discuss with Russia "any proposals that would accelerate a ceasefire, paving the way for just, lasting peace.”

Türkiye expects all partners who want to stop the bloodshed between Russia and Ukraine to take a constructive stance on the Istanbul process, he urged.

Diplomatic efforts by Türkiye

Zelenskyy, from his side, said that Ukraine hopes to revive prisoner of war exchanges with Russia by the end of the year.

He also added that Ukraine counted on diplomatic efforts by Türkiye to help end the war with Russia.

"Of course, we talked substantively about the situation in diplomacy. And now many processes have become more active, and we are trying to ensure that all activity is aimed specifically at peace," Zelenskyy said.

