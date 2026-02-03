Israeli forces uprooted about 200 long-standing grapevines near Bethlehem on Monday and carried out raids across multiple towns and villages in the occupied West Bank, according to Palestinian officials and witnesses.

Bulldozers leveled agricultural land in the town of al-Khader, south of Bethlehem, tearing out roughly 200 mature grapevines in the Um Rukba area, Deputy Mayor Husni Issa told the official Palestinian news agency Wafa.

In a separate incident, Israeli troops raided a Palestinian home in Hizma, northeast of occupied East Jerusalem, forced the family to evacuate and converted the house into a temporary military post, Wafa reported.

Soldiers were deployed throughout the town as part of ongoing raids.

Israeli forces also entered the villages of Kafr Malik and Barqa near Ramallah, with no immediate reports of arrests or home demolitions.