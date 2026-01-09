MIDDLE EAST
2 min read
Turkish and Syrian foreign ministers discuss the situation in Aleppo
In a phone call, Hakan Fidan and Asaad Hassan al Shaibani discuss the situation of the city, which has seen attacks by the terrorist group YPG in recent days
Turkish and Syrian foreign ministers discuss the situation in Aleppo
Turkish, Syrian foreign ministers discuss situation in Aleppo / AA
January 9, 2026

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and his Syrian counterpart Asaad Hassan al Shaibani on Friday discussed the situation in the city of Aleppo in a phone call, Turkish diplomatic sources said.

The terrorist organisation YPG has carried out attacks on multiple locations in Aleppo from areas it has occupied since January 6, according to Syrian officials.

The Syrian Defence Ministry announced a temporary ceasefire in the early hours of Friday, giving armed groups six hours to withdraw from the city.

The time limit given to the group ended at 9 am local time (0600GMT), after the Syrian army largely gained control of the Ashrafieh and Bani Zaid neighbourhoods through targeted operations against YPG positions in the city centre.

As the assaults continued, the Syrian army launched targeted operations against the group’s positions in the Sheikh Maqsoud and Ashrafiyah neighbourhoods, which were under its occupation.

RelatedTRT World - US welcomes ceasefire between Syrian army and YPG terror group in Aleppo

Last March 10, the Syrian presidency announced the signing of an agreement for the terrorist group YPG’s integration into state institutions, reaffirming the country's territorial unity and rejecting any attempts at division.

But in the months since, authorities say, the terrorist group has not shown any efforts to meet the terms of the agreement.

The government has intensified efforts to maintain security across the country since the ouster of the Assad regime in December 2024, after 24 years in power.

Since January 6, at least nine Syrians have been killed and 55 people – most of them civilians –wounded in attacks carried out by the group.

The Aleppo City Centre Committee said this week that 142,000 people had been evacuated to safe areas within the city.

RECOMMENDED
RelatedTRT World - Syrian Defence Ministry announces ceasefire in Aleppo neighbourhoods

EU pledges “full suport” for Syria’s recovery

Simultaneously, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Friday pledged Europe's full support for Syria's recovery and reconstruction, as she met Syrian leadership on her visit to Damascus.

"After decades of fear and silence, Syrians began a long journey toward hope and renewal. Europe will do everything it can to support Syria’s recovery and reconstruction," von der Leyen wrote on X.

EU Council President Antonio Costa, who accompanied von der Leyen, met Syrian officials, including President Ahmed al-Sharaa, saying the EU's visit demonstrated "continued support for the Syrian people."

RelatedTRT World - Syrian president meets EU leaders in Damascus amid Aleppo clashes
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Russia will take measures, 'including military ones', if Greenland militarised: Lavrov
Multiple deaths as Cyclone Gezani hits Madagascar's east coast
Türkiye's Erdogan urges unity, lasting peace in Syria, warns against 'maximalist demands'
Ethiopia seeks united Africa against external pressure
Britney Spears sells music catalogue rights: US media
Myanmar junta air strikes kill five civilians as conflict escalates
US grand jury refuses to indict Democrats over military 'illegal orders' video
Philippines urges China to keep rhetoric 'calm' as tensions rise
UNRWA chief condemns Israel's West Bank actions as 'blow to international law'
Australia demands charges over Israel's Gaza strike that killed Australian aid worker
Britain to reinforce Norway with more troops over Russia concerns
US cautions Bangladesh over China ties, offers alternative defence support
Indonesia's Mount Semeru erupts five times, sends ash 1,000 metres high
'It's time to get aggressive': Bodycam footage undermines DHS account of Chicago shooting
South Korea, Netherlands launch trade and AI talks