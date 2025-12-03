US Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer has renewed his call for Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth to release the full footage of the 2 September US boat strikes in the Caribbean, warning that continued secrecy risks eroding public trust and exposing service members to legal jeopardy.

"It's been almost a week since a report came out saying Secretary Hegseth potentially ordered the indiscriminate killings of survivors clinging to a vessel in the Caribbean, and we still, still do not know the truth, because Pete Hegseth has not released the full tapes of the strike," Schumer said on the Senate floor.

He criticised Hegseth for refusing to disclose complete video of the operation, which targeted a boat off Venezuela accused of involvement in drug trafficking.

Washington has not released evidence to support the claim.

"It’s an incredibly serious matter. It’s about the safety of our troops," Schumer said, noting that firing on survivors in the water could constitute a violation of the rules of war.

"This is an incident that could expose our members of the armed forces to legal consequences, and yet the American public and the Congress are still not hearing the basic facts."

'Fog of war'

Schumer said Hegseth’s explanation of events had shifted repeatedly.