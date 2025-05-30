Beirut, Lebanon – As Lebanon seeks to rebuild after the devastating one-year war with Israel, the question of Hezbollah’s disarmament looms larger than ever.



A newly appointed president and long-delayed municipal elections have revived hope for political stabilisation, but international donors are making one condition increasingly clear: Lebanon will not receive significant reconstruction aid unless it addresses the armed presence of Hezbollah.

For decades, the Iran-backed military and political group has exerted heavy influence over Lebanon’s decisions of war and peace. Today, however, Hezbollah is in an unprecedented state of vulnerability and weakness. Israeli strikes continue to decimate the group's arsenal south of the Litani River, and the Lebanese army has regained access to reportedly most of the group’s military bases in the area , which were once off-limits due to Hezbollah’s entrenched presence.

Lebanese voices calling on Hezbollah to relinquish its weapons have grown louder in recent years, especially after the party's involvement in foreign conflicts in Syria, Yemen, and Iraq. Many argue it's time for Hezbollah to follow the path taken by other militias that disarmed after the civil war ended in 1990.



Charles Jabbour, media head for the Lebanese Forces party, believes these losses are part of a larger shift. “Hezbollah used to argue that its weapons deter Israel,” he says. “But now we see the opposite: its presence has invited deeper Israeli incursions.”



The October 2023 escalation between Hezbollah and Israel devastated southern regions, destroying or damaging nearly 40 percent of Lebanon’s housing stock—more than 163,000 units—and inflicting over $1 billion in infrastructure damage, according to Lebanese officials. Unlike after the 2006 war, foreign aid has been slow to arrive. Several Western states, including the US, have explicitly tied assistance to Hezbollah’s disarmament.



“The party can no longer act like it’s above the state,” Jabbour continues. “It must submit to the authority of the Lebanese government.”

Declining influence



Once bolstered by regional alliances, including with the Assad regime in Syria, Hezbollah now operates in a changed environment. Key allies are weaker or isolated, and diplomatic pressure is intensifying—both from Lebanese factions and the international community.

Recent developments suggest Hezbollah may be losing ground in both military and political terms. Observers cite the group’s reduced visibility in southern Lebanon and limited withdrawals from sensitive areas as signs of possible recalibration. Yet few interpret these moves as sincere steps toward disarmament.



These aren’t concessions—they’re tactical delays,” says journalist Alain Sarkis. “Hezbollah is under strain, but it's still calculating how to maintain leverage.”

UN Security Council Resolution 1701, which calls for disarmament in southern Lebanon, has long gone unenforced. But with US–Iranian backchannel negotiations reportedly involving Hezbollah’s future role, many believe outside pressure could shape new outcomes.

“There may be undisclosed diplomatic understandings,” Sarkis says. “But unless they’re made binding, Hezbollah’s military presence will continue to undermine Lebanese sovereignty.”



The cost of delay