Ugandan opposition leader Bobi Wine has been forcibly taken away from his home by an army helicopter, his party has said, a day after elections marred by violence and an internet blackout.

President Yoweri Museveni is seeking to extend his four-decade rule after an election that opposition groups say was conducted under widespread repression.

Wine, whose real name is Robert Kyagulanyi, had earlier said he was under house arrest after police surrounded his residence.

Late on Friday, his party, the National Unity Platform, said in a post on X that an army helicopter had landed inside the compound and "forcibly taken him away to an unknown destination."

The party added that Wine’s private security guards were "violently assaulted" during the operation.

Preliminary results released by the Electoral Commission placed Museveni with 75.38% of the vote, with his closest challenger, Robert Kyagulanyi, 43, popularly known as Bobi Wine, a former pop star turned politician, second with 20.71%.

Wine, 43, a former singer who styles himself the ‘ghetto president’, has emerged as Museveni’s most prominent challenger in recent years.