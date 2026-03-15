Formula 1 has officially cancelled races in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia scheduled for April because of safety concerns from the ongoing US-Israel war on Iran.

The Bahrain Grand Prix was scheduled for April 12, while the Saudi Arabia Grand Prix was set for April 19.

"While several alternatives were considered, it was ultimately decided that no substitutions will be made in April," F1 said in a statement released Saturday.

Just a month ago, teams were conducting testing at the Bahrain International Circuit.