Formula 1 has officially cancelled races in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia scheduled for April because of safety concerns from the ongoing US-Israel war on Iran.
The Bahrain Grand Prix was scheduled for April 12, while the Saudi Arabia Grand Prix was set for April 19.
"While several alternatives were considered, it was ultimately decided that no substitutions will be made in April," F1 said in a statement released Saturday.
Just a month ago, teams were conducting testing at the Bahrain International Circuit.
The races are not likely to be rescheduled at a later date, given the full F1 calendar, ESPN reported.
The decision to cancel the two races leaves F1 with a 22-race schedule and a five-week gap between the Japanese Grand Prix on March 29 and the Miami Grand Prix on May 3.
The Chinese Grand Prix is scheduled for Sunday.
Since Israel and the US launched joint attacks against Iran on February 28, killing some 1,200 people, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, hostilities have escalated.