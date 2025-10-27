Optimism has grown that Donald Trump and China's Xi Jinping will end their bruising trade war in talks this week, as the US president touched down in Tokyo on the latest leg of an Asian tour.

Trump said on Monday, en route to close US ally Japan, that he was hopeful of a deal when he meets with Xi on Thursday, while also indicating he was willing to extend his trip to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

"I have a lot of respect for President Xi, and we are going to, I think, come away with a deal," Trump told reporters on Air Force One, adding that he aimed to go to China "in the earlier part" of 2026.

"A great man," Trump said afterwards.

The optimism boosted stock markets, with Japan's Nikkei surpassing 50,000 points for the first time.

On Tuesday, Trump was expected to meet new Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and make a speech on the USS George Washington aircraft carrier, docked at the US naval base Yokosuka.

"I hear phenomenal things. (Takaichi) was a great ally and friend of Shinzo Abe, who was my friend," Trump said, referring to the assassinated former premier.

Japan trade deal

On Friday, Takaichi announced in her first policy speech that Japan would be spending two percent of gross domestic product on defence this fiscal year.

But Washington, which has around 60,000 military personnel in Japan, wants Tokyo to spend more, potentially matching the five percent of GDP pledged by NATO members in June.

Most Japanese imports into the United States are subject to tariffs of 15 percent, less painful than the 25 percent first threatened.