Baloch terrorists abducted nine passengers from a bus in Pakistan's southwestern Balochistan province and later killed them, a local official said on Friday, as Pakistan once again blamed India for supporting insurgency in the restive region.

The passengers, all of them ethnic Punjabis, were abducted on Thursday night in the Sur-Dakai area on the border between Balochistan’s Zhob and Loralai districts, Zhob Assistant Commissioner Naveed Alam told reporters.

Their bodies, with bullet wounds, were discovered in the mountains overnight.

The Balochistan Liberation Front, a banned outfit, later claimed responsibility for the attack.

According to a report in Dawn, quoting sources, two passenger coaches en route to Punjab were intercepted on a highway.

The gunmen got on the buses, checked the identity cards of passengers and forced 10 people off the vehicles.

“They dragged out 10 passengers — seven from one coach and three from the other — and took them away (to an unknown place),” a surviving passenger told authorities. “I don’t know what they did to them, but I heard gunfire as we were leaving.”