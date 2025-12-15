EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas on Monday reiterated the need for Belgium’s backing as the bloc heads into a meeting to decide whether to use frozen Russian state assets for Ukraine, saying they would not leave without getting a result.

"We will not leave the meeting (on Thursday) before we get results, before we get the decision on the funding for Ukraine. The most credible option is the reparations loan, and this is what we are working on," Kallas told reporters as the EU foreign ministers gathered in Brussels.

She said the reparations loan measure sends a “clear signal” that anyone who causes such damage to another country must pay for the reparations.

"Without Belgium, (...) it wouldn't be very easy, because they have the majority of the assets, and I think it's important that they are on board," Kallas stressed.

As discussions on a potential ceasefire and peace framework continue, Kallas underlined the need for "tangible" security guarantees for Ukraine.

"They can't be papers or promises. They have to be real troops, real capabilities so that Ukraine is able to defend itself," she said.

Moscow’s ‘end game’

Russia’s demand for Ukraine to withdraw from the Donbas, Kallas noted, is not Moscow’s "end game."

"If it gets Donbas, then the fortress is down, and then they definitely move on with taking the whole of Ukraine," she noted.

Kallas also called for a lasting and sustainable peace, while emphasising that there shouldn't be "any appeasement of the aggressor."