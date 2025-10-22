At least 63 people were killed in an accident involving multiple vehicles on a highway in western Uganda, police have said.

The incident occurred on the Kampala-Gulu highway just after midnight, when two buses "met head-on during the overtaking manoeuvres," police said in a statement posted on X on Wednesday.

One of the drivers swerved in an attempt to avoid a collision, but instead caused "a chain reaction" which led to at least four other vehicles "losing control and overturning several times," the statement said.

"As a result, 63 people lost their lives, all occupants from the involved vehicles and several others sustained injuries," police said.