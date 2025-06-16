Iran has condemned Israel's attack on a state TV building in Tehran on Monday as a "war crime" and called on the UN Security Council to take action.

The strike on the offices of IRIB during a live broadcast was a "wicked act" and a "war crime", said Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei.

"The UNSC must act now to stop the genocidal aggressor from committing further atrocities against our people," he added.

An Israeli attack on Monday hit the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) building, cutting off live coverage immediately.

The blast occurred as the presenter was live on TV lambasting Israel before she was seen leaving the live broadcast, Iranian media reported, sharing a video of the incident.

Iranian state television resumed broadcasting after a brief interruption, airing from different studios following Israeli air strikes, according to Iranian media.

Several outlets published videos of the aftermath of the strikes.

Earlier, Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz said Iran’s state television and radio were "about to disappear."