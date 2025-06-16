ISRAEL-IRAN CLASH
Iran blasts Israeli attack on state TV as 'war crime'
An Israeli attack hit the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) building, cutting off live coverage immediately. Live coverage resumed shortly after.
Footage by Iran's IRINN news on June 16, 2025, shows a news reporter leaving a room filled with smoke after hearing a loud explosion while presenting. / AFP
June 16, 2025

Iran has condemned Israel's attack on a state TV building in Tehran on Monday as a "war crime" and called on the UN Security Council to take action.

The strike on the offices of IRIB during a live broadcast was a "wicked act" and a "war crime", said Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei.

"The UNSC must act now to stop the genocidal aggressor from committing further atrocities against our people," he added.

An Israeli attack on Monday hit the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) building, cutting off live coverage immediately.

The blast occurred as the presenter was live on TV lambasting Israel before she was seen leaving the live broadcast, Iranian media reported, sharing a video of the incident.

Iranian state television resumed broadcasting after a brief interruption, airing from different studios following Israeli air strikes, according to Iranian media.

Several outlets published videos of the aftermath of the strikes.

Earlier, Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz said Iran’s state television and radio were "about to disappear."

Several staff members have been injured, according to the semi-official news agency Tasnim.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard also condemned the attack, calling it "inhuman, criminal and a terrorist act."

After decades of enmity and a prolonged shadow war, Israel on Friday launched a surprise attack, saying it was targeting Iran's nuclear and military facilities.

So far it has killed at least 224 people, including top military commanders, nuclear scientists and civilians.

Iran has retaliated with barrages of drones and missiles that have killed at least 24 people in Israel, according to the latest figures from the prime minister's office.

Iran does not recognise Israel and has long accused it of carrying out sabotage operations against its nuclear facilities, as well as assassinating its scientists.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
