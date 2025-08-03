White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller has called for prosecuting former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and former Obama administration officials over a "coup" against President Donald Trump through the Russia investigation.
"The Russia collusion hoax against President Trump remains the single greatest hoax ... in the history of this country," Miller told Fox News on Sunday. "It was a coup ... carried out by the intelligence apparatus of this country, by the deep state ... and the Democrat Party."
Miller claimed new intelligence revelations eliminate doubt about premeditation, saying the alleged conspiracy "meets all of the criminal elements of a seditious conspiracy against the United States."
He accused former CIA Director John Brennan, ex-FBI Director James Comey, California Senator Adam Schiff Clinton, and others of knowingly perpetrating the plot.
"Every single individual actor is now part of that conspiracy," Miller said, adding: "Now is the time ... for accountability so that we can reclaim this democracy."
When asked about consequences, Miller expressed confidence that the Justice Department would "follow these facts ... and take all the necessary legal steps."
'Conspiracy hasn't ended'
He endorsed CIA Director John Ratcliffe's assessment that the conspiracy remains ongoing because participants "still won't admit it," potentially extending the statute of limitations.
"There are still deep state coup plotters who are trying to conceal ... this information," Miller claimed. "All of this behaviour, all of this conduct, collectively means the conspiracy hasn't ended, is ongoing," he said.
Trump on Tuesday accused former president Barack Obama, the focus of much of the president's ire during his first term, of orchestrating a "coup" against him, urging authorities to "go after" his predecessor.
This was in response to a question regarding disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein and convicted child trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell.
Obama's office called Trump's claims "bizarre … outrageous" and a "ridiculous and a weak attempt at distraction."