White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller has called for prosecuting former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and former Obama administration officials over a "coup" against President Donald Trump through the Russia investigation.

"The Russia collusion hoax against President Trump remains the single greatest hoax ... in the history of this country," Miller told Fox News on Sunday. "It was a coup ... carried out by the intelligence apparatus of this country, by the deep state ... and the Democrat Party."

Miller claimed new intelligence revelations eliminate doubt about premeditation, saying the alleged conspiracy "meets all of the criminal elements of a seditious conspiracy against the United States."

He accused former CIA Director John Brennan, ex-FBI Director James Comey, California Senator Adam Schiff Clinton, and others of knowingly perpetrating the plot.

"Every single individual actor is now part of that conspiracy," Miller said, adding: "Now is the time ... for accountability so that we can reclaim this democracy."

When asked about consequences, Miller expressed confidence that the Justice Department would "follow these facts ... and take all the necessary legal steps."