Türkiye expects YPG to comply with March 10 deal in Syria: FM Fidan
Turkish foreign minister stresses the importance of public order in Syria, and urges continued fight against terrorism.
“We expect the YPG to comply with the 10 March agreement and fulfil its obligations as soon as possible,” Fidan said on Friday. / AA
January 9, 2026

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has said that Türkiye expects the terrorist organisation YPG to comply with the March 10 agreement in Syria and fulfil its obligations without delay.

“The fight against terrorism must continue in the most effective way possible. We expect the YPG to comply with the 10 March agreement and fulfil its obligations as soon as possible,” Fidan said on Friday.

Fidan also stressed the importance of ensuring public order in Syria for public peace and welfare.

“Today, we held discussions with the Syrian Foreign Minister, Asaad al Shaibani. We are closely following developments and the progress achieved in the latest phase,” he added.

Escalating tension in Aleppo

According to Syrian figures, more than 3,000 civilians have been displaced from their areas due to attacks by YPG terrorists.

The violence has forced the provincial administration in Aleppo to extend the suspension of classes at public and private schools and universities in the city on Thursday.

On March 10, the Syrian presidency announced the signing of an agreement for the YPG’s integration into state institutions, reaffirming the country's territorial unity and rejecting any attempts at division.

Syrian authorities say that in the months since, the YPG has shown no effort to meet the terms of the agreement.

The Syrian government has intensified efforts to maintain security across the country since the ouster of Bashar al Assad's regime on December 8 2024, after 24 years in power.

SOURCE:AA
