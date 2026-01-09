Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has said that Türkiye expects the terrorist organisation YPG to comply with the March 10 agreement in Syria and fulfil its obligations without delay.

“The fight against terrorism must continue in the most effective way possible. We expect the YPG to comply with the 10 March agreement and fulfil its obligations as soon as possible,” Fidan said on Friday.

Fidan also stressed the importance of ensuring public order in Syria for public peace and welfare.

“Today, we held discussions with the Syrian Foreign Minister, Asaad al Shaibani. We are closely following developments and the progress achieved in the latest phase,” he added.

Escalating tension in Aleppo