An American Airlines plane has caught fire on the ground at Denver International Airport, according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

Flight 1006, a Boeing 737-800, departed from Colorado Springs Airport en route to Dallas Fort Worth International Airport but diverted to Denver after the crew reported engine vibrations, the FAA said in a statement on Thursday.

"After landing and while taxiing to the gate, an engine caught fire, and passengers evacuated the aircraft using the slides," it added.