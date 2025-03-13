US
American Airlines plane catches fire after landing at Denver Airport
The airport said a total of 172 passengers have deplaned and relocated to the terminal and no injuries were reported.
The engine fire is the latest in a series of high-profile aviation incidents that have raised questions about US aviation safety / AFP
March 13, 2025

An American Airlines plane has caught fire on the ground at Denver International Airport, according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

Flight 1006, a Boeing 737-800, departed from Colorado Springs Airport en route to Dallas Fort Worth International Airport but diverted to Denver after the crew reported engine vibrations, the FAA said in a statement on Thursday.

"After landing and while taxiing to the gate, an engine caught fire, and passengers evacuated the aircraft using the slides," it added.

A total of 172 passengers and six crew members were deplaned and relocated to the terminal, according to the airport.

The FAA said it would investigate the incident.

The engine fire is the latest in a series of high-profile aviation incidents that have raised questions about US aviation safety, including the January 29 mid-air collision of an American Airlines regional jet and an Army helicopter that killed 67 people.

