Liverpool's forward Mohamed Salah has helped Egypt beat Benin 3-1 to qualify for the AFCON quarter-final, but later said the Pharaohs were not among the favourites to win the trophy.

Salah scored the third and last goal in the last minute of the extra time, sealing Egypt's victory after going to the extended time following Benin's equaliser in the 83rd minute.

After the match, he said his team was not among the favourites to win the Africa Cup of Nations title, but insisted they would give their best to go deeper in the tournament in Morocco.

Hossam Hassan's side are bidding to win the title for the first time since 2010 and a record eight times overall.

"I don't think we are a favourite at all (to win the title)," Salah told reporters.

"We have young players, and most of them play in Egypt. We just fight for our country... but everybody gives their best, and you could see today".

The 33-year-old said there were no easy games in AFCON.

"The level is quite similar. I told the team yesterday that no side loses by four or five goals. (Benin) have a good team and a good coach... I'm glad we managed to win in the end."