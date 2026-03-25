American conservatives are holding one of their largest annual gatherings at a perilous political moment for President Donald Trump and with open division on the right over the war he launched on Iran.

While Trump maintains broad support among conservatives, the US-Israeli war on Iran is more than a wrinkle for activists drawn to his "America First" campaign pledge against getting involved in foreign conflicts.

The debate will be a subtext — and likely flare publicly — as thousands of activists, influencers and Republican lawmakers gather at the Conservative Political Action Conference that begins Wednesday outside Dallas.

The gathering will be a contrast to the celebratory meeting one year ago where Trump, newly returned to office, vowed to "forge a new and lasting political majority" and Elon Musk wielded a chainsaw to symbolise how the administration was slashing the government workforce and red tape.

This year, neither Trump nor Vice President JD Vance has been publicly announced as speaking to the gathering. But among those who are slated to speak are big names in the MAGA movement who have voiced conflicting views on the Iran war.

"This is obviously going to be a hot topic," said John Gizzi, a CPAC veteran and columnist for the conservative media outlet Newsmax, who noted the possibility of greater US involvement over an uncertain length of time.

Some featured speakers are divided over Iran, Israel Among the featured speakers scheduled at the four-day event is longtime Trump ally Steve Bannon. Bannon said during his War Room podcast this month that should the war become "a hard slog," it could cost the GOP conservative voters ahead of the midterms.

"We are going to bleed support," Bannon said.

The event also comes a day after a Democrat flipped the Florida state legislative seat that’s home to Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate.

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Texas Senator Ted Cruz, who supports the war, also is on the agenda at the Gaylord Texan Resort and Convention Center.

Former Florida Representative Matt Gaetz’s scheduled speaking slot is a reminder of the disagreement among some conservatives about the US military alliance with Israel against Iran.

Gaetz, host of a show on the conservative One America News Network, has said the US has been too cozy with Israel as popular conservative personalities such as Tucker Carlson have challenged conservatives’ longtime bond with the country, prompting criticism from GOP groups, including pro-Israel Republicans, of antisemitism.

Others scheduled to speak include Trump border tsar Tom Homan and former Republican National Committee Chairman Michael Whatley, who is running for the US Senate in North Carolina.