Cambodia has asked Thailand to hold bilateral talks in the neutral venue of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, according to a letter seen by AFP on Tuesday, with the nations set to negotiate truce terms after two weeks of deadly border clashes.

Bangkok's defence chief on Tuesday sought to assuage any fears on the Cambodian side about the meeting taking place in Thailand, and the Thai foreign ministry said the venue was still being discussed.

The nations' long-standing border conflict reignited this month, shattering an earlier truce, killing more than 40 people and displacing over 900,000 on both sides, officials said.

Thai Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow on Monday announced a parley with Cambodia after a meeting in the Malaysian capital with his counterparts from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), of which Cambodia is also a member.

Sihasak told reporters the discussion would be held on Wednesday in Thailand's Chanthaburi within the framework of an existing bilateral border committee.

But in a letter dated Monday to his Thai counterpart Nattaphon Narkphanit, Cambodian defence minister Tea Seiha requested the meeting be held in Kuala Lumpur.

"For a security reason due to the ongoing fighting along the border, this meeting should be held in a safe and neutral venue," Tea Seiha wrote in the letter, which AFP obtained on Tuesday and confirmed with the ministry.

Malaysia, the chair of the ASEAN regional bloc, had agreed to host the talks in its capital, he added.

'It is safe'

Thai foreign ministry spokesperson Nikorndej Balankura told reporters in Bangkok that the meeting venue was "being discussed right now".

"The talks will last over two days, with technical groups first," he said on Tuesday.

Thai defence minister Nattaphon Narkphanit suggested the meeting was set to go ahead on Wednesday in Thailand, but also sought to allay any concerns from his Cambodian counterpart.

"The meeting will be held in Chanthaburi... where there's barely any fighting. It is safe," Nattaphon told reporters before a cabinet meeting.

He said the last meeting of the joint General Border Committee was held in Cambodia's Koh Kong province, so it was Thailand's turn to host, adding that there was nothing to fear as Thais could separate military and diplomatic matters.