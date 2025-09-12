At least seven Pakistani security personnel were killed and 13 wounded during a search and strike operation against terrorists in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the Dawn daily reported on Friday.
One soldier was also reported missing following a fierce gun battle with terrorists in a mountainous area under local police jurisdiction where the terrorists ambushed a security convoy.
The wounded were transported to a hospital, and a large police force remained on-site as the operation continued.
Security forces claimed to have inflicted significant losses on the terrorists, though details were not provided.
President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif praised the security forces for their successful operation, commending the bravery and professionalism of the troops in killing 19 terrorists.
Pakistan is determined to eliminate terrorism, Zardari said.
Sharif also praised the security forces for their successful operations in Mohmand, North Waziristan and Bannu districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, emphasising that the fight against terrorism would persist until it is entirely eradicated from the country.
The development came after the Pakistan Army said Thursday that it killed 19 suspected terrorists in separate operations in the country’s northwest over the past two days.
Pakistan has logged an uptick in attacks on security forces in recent years, for which it accuses Afghanistan-based terrorists loyal to Tehreek-Taliban Pakistan, an alliance of terrorist groups.
Kabul rejects the accusation.