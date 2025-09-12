At least seven Pakistani security personnel were killed and 13 wounded during a search and strike operation against terrorists in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the Dawn daily reported on Friday.

One soldier was also reported missing following a fierce gun battle with terrorists in a mountainous area under local police jurisdiction where the terrorists ambushed a security convoy.

The wounded were transported to a hospital, and a large police force remained on-site as the operation continued.

Security forces claimed to have inflicted significant losses on the terrorists, though details were not provided.

President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif praised the security forces for their successful operation, commending the bravery and professionalism of the troops in killing 19 terrorists.

Pakistan is determined to eliminate terrorism, Zardari said.