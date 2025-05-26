AFRICA
2 min read
Nigeria: Explosion near military barracks in capital Abuja
The police spokesperson said a comprehensive investigation, including detailed forensic analysis, is underway to determine the exact cause and nature of the explosion.
Nigeria: Explosion near military barracks in capital Abuja
Nigeria' s security forces in the northwest are also battling heavily armed bandit militias, as well as a 14-year-old extremist insurgency in the northeast and separatist tensions in the southeast. / Others
May 26, 2025

An explosion occurred near a military barracks in the Nigerian capital Abuja, the army announced Monday, as an intelligence source told AFP that the suspected attacker had died.

"Explosion At Bus Stop Opposite Mogadishu Cantonment Abuja. Situation Under Control. Details Later," said the Nigerian army in a post on X.

An intelligence source told AFP that the "explosive blew up the person in possession of the explosive" with one seriously injured person taken to Abuja's Defence medical hospital.

Pictures seen by AFP showed the bloodied body of man in a green-and-white shirt and black trousers lying on the ground.

Investigation commenced

Police spokeswoman Josephine Adeh said the explosion occurred around 2:50 pm (1350 GMT) and that explosive ordnance disposal unit officers were deployed to the scene.

RECOMMENDED

"The affected area was swiftly cordoned off for analysis to ensure the safety of commuters and residents," she said in a statement, adding a male victim was rescued at the scene and taken to hospital, without giving more details.

"A comprehensive investigation has commenced, including detailed forensic analysis, to ascertain the exact cause and nature of the explosion," she said.

The barracks is located around five kilometres from the presidential villa, according to an AFP journalist.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Two-year RSF siege leaves 1,300 malnutrition cases in Sudan's Kordofan city: medics
Israel carries out sweeping raids, arrests dozens in occupied West Bank
Greenland standoff serves as wake-up call for Europe: Macron
Maliki rejects 'blatant US interference' after Trump threatens to cut Iraq support
Foreign media group voices disappointment over Israeli court's fresh delay on Gaza media access
Türkiye arrests six for allegedly spying for Iran
Death toll reaches 50 in Indonesia landslide with dozens still missing
Russia and Ukraine report casualties in overnight air attacks
Israeli forces raid Syria's Quneitra countryside, detain civilian in latest sovereignty violation
US interest payments surpass defence spending as national debt hits $38.5 trillion
Iran says it is in 'complete control' of the Strait of Hormuz amid threat of war with US
Dozens detained after anti-ICE sit-in at New York hotel
EU top diplomat calls for stronger European defence within NATO as Trump shakes alliance
Bangladesh signs defence deal with China to start manufacturing drones locally
Starmer, Zelenskyy discuss Abu Dhabi talks over call, stress need for 'just and lasting peace'