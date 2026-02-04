Former Israeli defence minister Avigdor Lieberman called on Wednesday for preparing safe shelters for millions of Israelis in case a war breaks out with Iran.

“We must prepare now and set up safe places for millions of people who do not have a safe shelter," Lieberman, leader of the right-wing Yisrael Beiteinu Party, told local radio 103 FM.

He noted, however, that the decision to go to war with Iran lies with US President Donald Trump.

“We are at a stage where the State of Israel must calm down and wait," Lieberman said, adding that Israel has "little ability to influence President Trump, as he is the one who makes the fateful decisions.”

Iran launched over 370 ballistic missiles toward Israel on June 13, 2025, known as the Twelve-Day War, as retaliation for Israeli attacks against Iranian nuclear facilities and strategic locations.

The US intervened directly against Iranian nuclear sites, and a ceasefire ended the active fighting on June 24, 2025.

Talks preparations underway