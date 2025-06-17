The United States has issued a strong warning to its citizens not to travel to Israel, Iraq or Iran, as the conflict between Israel and Iran intensifies following unprecedented Israeli attacks on Iran and Tehran's counter-strikes.

"We remind US citizens not to travel to Israel or Iraq and not to travel to Iran under any circumstances," State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce said during a press briefing on Tuesday.

The announcement comes as Israeli attacks against Iran enter sixth day, with both sides exchanging strikes in what has become their most intense direct confrontation to date.

Bruce said the US had established a 24-hour Middle East Task Force to support citizens and diplomatic staff across the region.

The task force, she said, has issued more than 30 security alerts and updated travel advisories for multiple countries.

"The Department of State has established the Middle East Task Force to help coordinate support for US citizens, our US diplomatic missions and personnel, and diplomatic engagement," she said.