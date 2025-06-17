ISRAEL-IRAN CLASH
Don't travel to Israel, Iraq and Iran — US tells citizens
US State Department cautions citizens against travelling to Israel, Iraq and Iran as it activates Middle East "task force" amid intense Israel-Iran fighting.
Iran says its long-range missiles tore through multiple layers of Israeli air defences in the early hours of Wednesday. / Reuters
June 17, 2025

The United States has issued a strong warning to its citizens not to travel to Israel, Iraq or Iran, as the conflict between Israel and Iran intensifies following unprecedented Israeli attacks on Iran and Tehran's counter-strikes.

"We remind US citizens not to travel to Israel or Iraq and not to travel to Iran under any circumstances," State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce said during a press briefing on Tuesday.

The announcement comes as Israeli attacks against Iran enter sixth day, with both sides exchanging strikes in what has become their most intense direct confrontation to date.

Bruce said the US had established a 24-hour Middle East Task Force to support citizens and diplomatic staff across the region.

The task force, she said, has issued more than 30 security alerts and updated travel advisories for multiple countries.

"The Department of State has established the Middle East Task Force to help coordinate support for US citizens, our US diplomatic missions and personnel, and diplomatic engagement," she said.

The US, which does not have an embassy in Iran, has already reduced staffing at its embassy in Iraq and authorised the departure of non-essential personnel and their families from both Iraq and Israel.

Bruce did not confirm whether preparations were under way for possible evacuations of US nationals, but her remarks come amid growing speculation over whether Washington may be drawn directly into the conflict.

Israel launched large-scale air strikes on Iran on Friday, killing more than 220 and wounding over 1400. Iran responded with retaliatory strikes, and fighting has continued daily since.

The escalation has fuelled international concern over the risk of a broader regional war.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
