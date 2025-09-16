AK Party Deputy Chairman and Spokesperson Omer Celik has strongly condemned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's remarks targeting Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, calling them "null and void".
In a post on his NSosyal account on Tuesday, Celik described Netanyahu as the "leader of the genocide network" and accused him of harbouring "delusions" about Jerusalem, which he said is a shared value of humanity.
He added that Netanyahu's words represent hostility towards universal human values and constitute "a new crime of genocide against people and values by anti-human fanaticism".
Celik urged that the proper response must come from "the alliance of humanity" against such threats.
Earlier, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan lambasted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for Israel's attack on the Hamas negotiation team in Qatar last week, saying, "Ideologically, Netanyahu is like a relative of Hitler."
“Just as Hitler could not foresee the defeat that awaited him, Netanyahu will face the same ultimate fate,” he added while returning from Doha, where he attended an emergency Arab-Islamic summit following the Israeli air strike on the Gulf country.