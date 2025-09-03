WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
'Good luck' to 'stay alive': Israel's envoy to France mocks Gaza-bound aid flotilla
"This flotilla, frankly, it’s just another kind of media stunt for third-rate politicians," Joshua Zarka claims.
'Good luck' to 'stay alive': Israel's envoy to France mocks Gaza-bound aid flotilla
Around 200 activists from 44 countries initially set sail Sunday from Barcelona after a large rally in support of the mission. / AA
September 3, 2025

Israel's Ambassador to France, Joshua Zarka, has sarcastically wished a Gaza-bound flotilla good luck in staying alive during an interview with Radio J.

"I wish them good luck in any case in managing to stay alive," said Zarka on Tuesday.

He noted that the flotilla would first have to reach its destination, citing their forced return because of bad weather and questioned if it would "even arrive."

"This flotilla, frankly, it’s just another kind of media stunt for third-rate politicians who have nothing else to do and who feel they’re not getting enough attention in the national or international media," he noted.

Zarka described it as "a pleasure cruise," providing "a bit of media presence."

A response from Thomas Portes, a member of the left-wing La France Insoumise party, was swift and suggested that Zarka be expelled from France.

"The ‘ambassador’ of the genocide, Joshua Zarka, threatens the flotilla participants on Radio J. France must expel him and shut down the ‘embassy,’ which is a branch of the Israeli terrorist government. These people, who starve a population, carry out a genocide, and enforce an apartheid policy, have no place on French soil," Portes wrote on X.

RECOMMENDED

The Global Sumud Flotilla, carrying activists and humanitarian aid to Gaza, departed Barcelona’s port late Monday after bad weather forced its return on Sunday.

Around 200 activists, politicians and artists from 44 countries initially set sail Sunday from Barcelona after a large rally in support of the mission.

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg, Irish actor Liam Cunningham, Spanish actor Eduardo Fernandez and former Barcelona Mayor Ada Colau are taking part in the voyage.

Organisers said the flotilla will be joined by more ships departing from Italy and Tunisia, bringing the total to more than 500 people and 60 vessels.

It hopes to reach Gaza by mid-September.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Syrian president meets EU leaders in Damascus amid Aleppo clashes
Russia strikes Ukraine, calling it retaliation over alleged attack on Putin's residence
Türkiye condemns attack on Turkish minority school in Greece, demands justice
Storm Goretti lashes France and Britain, leaving hundreds of thousands without power
Syria says YPG terror group withdrawal deadline from Aleppo has expired
US welcomes ceasefire between Syrian army and YPG terror group in Aleppo
One killed, dozens missing after towering pile of garbage collapses at Philippines landfill
Ukrainian strike leaves half a million without heat and power in Russia's Belgorod
Iranian state media comments on protests, says US and Israel behind overnight unrest
Russian strikes kill four, injure 10 in Kiev as Ukraine reports nationwide 'missile threat'
Trump administration announces new assistant attorney general post to combat 'fraud'
Turkish, Syrian presidents review Syria developments in phone talks amid Aleppo clashes
Trump warns of further US air strikes in Nigeria
Internet and phone networks go dark in Iran — reports
FBI takes over investigation into fatal ICE shooting in Minnesota