Hungary has secured an agreement with Washington on a "financial shield" to protect its economy and public finances, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said after talks with US President Donald Trump.

Orban, a long-time Trump ally, met with the president at the White House on Friday to press for a reprieve from US sanctions on Russian oil and gas, securing a one-year exemption.

Hungary had also committed to buying US liquefied natural gas with contracts valued at some $600 million, a White House official said.

"I have also made an agreement with the US President on a financial shield," Orban told reporters aboard his flight back from the talks in a video published by news website index.hu on Sunday.

"Should there be any external attacks against Hungary or its financial system, the Americans gave their word that in such a case they would defend Hungary's financial stability."

'This should be forgotten'