US President Donald Trump has said that he told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu he "has to be reasonable" over any disputes he has with Türkiye, as the US president also lauded his relationship with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

"Any problem that you have with Türkiye, I think I can solve. I mean, as long as you're reasonable, you have to be reasonable. We have to be reasonable," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office in his meeti

as he hosted Netanyahu.

"Bibi, if you have a problem with Türkiye, I really think you're going to be able to work it out. You know, I have a very, very good relationship with Türkiye and with their leader, and I think we'll be able to work it out. So, I hope that's not going to be a problem. I don't think it will be a problem," he added, using a nickname to refer to Netanyahu.