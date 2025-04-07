TÜRKİYE
Trump urges Netanyahu to be 'reasonable' in any dispute with Türkiye
Trump tells Netanyahu that he can solve any dispute he has with Ankara, stressing that he has to be "reasonable."
Trump previously hailed Türkiye as a good country and Erdogan as a good leader. / Reuters
April 7, 2025

US President Donald Trump has said that he told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu he "has to be reasonable" over any disputes he has with Türkiye, as the US president also lauded his relationship with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

"Any problem that you have with Türkiye, I think I can solve. I mean, as long as you're reasonable, you have to be reasonable. We have to be reasonable," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office in his meeti

as he hosted Netanyahu.

"Bibi, if you have a problem with Türkiye, I really think you're going to be able to work it out. You know, I have a very, very good relationship with Türkiye and with their leader, and I think we'll be able to work it out. So, I hope that's not going to be a problem. I don't think it will be a problem," he added, using a nickname to refer to Netanyahu.

Trump said he has "great relations" with Erdogan, whom he described as "a tough guy, and he's very smart, and he did something that nobody was able to do," referring to earlier remarks in which he said he believes it was Türkiye that orchestrated the downfall last December of Syria's former regime longtime ruler Bashar al-Assad.

Trump previously hailed Türkiye as a good country and Erdogan as a good leader.

During an ambassadorial nominees meeting, Trump responded to one of them after praising Türkiye by saying, "Good place, good leader, too."

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
