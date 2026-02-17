Fourteen security personnel and a child were killed when a suicide bomber blew up his explosive-laden vehicle before ramming it into a security checkpoint in northwestern Pakistan, while 12 terrorists were also killed by security forces after the blast, officials said on Tuesday.

Security forces and police successfully foiled a suicide attack in the Bajaur district of northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Monday night, when terrorists attempted to target a security checkpoint in the Melange area, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the Pakistan army's media wing.

“The assailants sought to breach the check post security; however, their nefarious designs were swiftly and decisively foiled by the vigilant and resolute response of Pakistan’s security forces. Displaying unwavering courage and professional excellence, our valiant troops engaged the fleeing khwarij with precision, eliminating twelve khwarij,” the ISPR said in a statement.

The Pakistani army refers to terrorists as "khwarij."

According to local police, one child was also killed, while eight other civilians — including seven children — were injured in nearby houses.

Separately, four terrorists were killed, and two police officers were injured during an anti-terrorism operation against terrorists in Pakistan's port city of Karachi, the interior minister said on Tuesday.