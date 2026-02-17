Fourteen security personnel and a child were killed when a suicide bomber blew up his explosive-laden vehicle before ramming it into a security checkpoint in northwestern Pakistan, while 12 terrorists were also killed by security forces after the blast, officials said on Tuesday.
Security forces and police successfully foiled a suicide attack in the Bajaur district of northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Monday night, when terrorists attempted to target a security checkpoint in the Melange area, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the Pakistan army's media wing.
“The assailants sought to breach the check post security; however, their nefarious designs were swiftly and decisively foiled by the vigilant and resolute response of Pakistan’s security forces. Displaying unwavering courage and professional excellence, our valiant troops engaged the fleeing khwarij with precision, eliminating twelve khwarij,” the ISPR said in a statement.
The Pakistani army refers to terrorists as "khwarij."
According to local police, one child was also killed, while eight other civilians — including seven children — were injured in nearby houses.
Separately, four terrorists were killed, and two police officers were injured during an anti-terrorism operation against terrorists in Pakistan's port city of Karachi, the interior minister said on Tuesday.
"I appreciate the police and all security forces for their successful operations against terrorists and their facilitators," Mohsin Naqvi said.
In recent years, Pakistan has seen an increase in terrorism, with bombings and terrorist attacks on security personnel, law enforcement, and government installations in the northwestern province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the southwestern province of Balochistan.
Earlier on Monday, at least three police officers were killed in another operation against terrorists in the Shangla district of northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. Two terrorists were also killed during the operation.
Also on Monday, an improvised explosive device exploded in the Bannu district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, killing at least two people and injuring 17 others.