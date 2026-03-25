The situation in the Strait of Hormuz will not return to its previous state, an Iranian military spokesperson has said, asserting Tehran's control over maritime access as tensions in the Middle East continue to escalate.

In remarks carried by Iran’s Mehr News Agency, Ebrahim Zolfaghari, spokesperson for the Iranian military's Khatam Al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, said new rules governing transit through the strategic waterway have been established, stressing that passage would depend on Iran’s authorisation.

“The situation in the strait will not return to the past,” the spokesman said, adding that “permission for transit will be determined by us.”

He added that “the fire beneath oil prices has been ignited, and its level is in our hands,” describing it as one of several variables in the confrontation.

Zolfaghari said that “the resistance of our people and the power of our armed forces are increasing moment by moment", while asserting that adversaries have become “grounded” and are showing increasing signs of weakness.