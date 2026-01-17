WORLD
Residents say the crackdown has largely quelled protests, with state media reporting more arrests and quiet streets even in northern Caspian cities.
Iran protests death toll tops 3,000 as internet slowly flickers back
People walk past closed shops, following protests over a plunge in the currency's value, in the Tehran Grand Bazaar in Tehran, Iran, January 15, 2026. / Reuters
January 17, 2026

More than 3,000 people have died in Iran's nationwide protests, a rights group said on Saturday, while a "very slight rise" in internet activity was reported in the country after an eight-day blackout.

The US-based HRANA group said it had verified 3,090 deaths, including 2,885 protesters, after residents said the crackdown appeared to have broadly quelled protests for now and state media reported more arrests.

The capital Tehran has been comparatively quiet for four days, several residents told Reuters, adding that drones were flying over the city, but there were no signs of major protests on Thursday or Friday.

A resident of a northern city on the Caspian Sea said the streets there also appeared calm.

The protests erupted on December 28 over economic hardship and swelled into widespread demonstrations.

"Metrics show a very slight rise in internet connectivity in #Iran this morning" after 200 hours of shutdown, the internet monitoring group NetBlocks posted on X.

Connectivity remained around 2 percent of ordinary levels, it said.

A few Iranians overseas said on social media that they had been able to message users living inside Iran early on Saturday.

US President Donald Trump, who had threatened "very strong action" if Iran executed protesters, said Tehran's leaders had called off mass hangings.

"I greatly respect the fact that all scheduled hangings, which were to take place yesterday (Over 800 of them), have been cancelled by the leadership of Iran. Thank you!" he posted on social media.

Iran had not announced plans for such executions or said it had cancelled them.

