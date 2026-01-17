More than 3,000 people have died in Iran's nationwide protests, a rights group said on Saturday, while a "very slight rise" in internet activity was reported in the country after an eight-day blackout.

The US-based HRANA group said it had verified 3,090 deaths, including 2,885 protesters, after residents said the crackdown appeared to have broadly quelled protests for now and state media reported more arrests.

The capital Tehran has been comparatively quiet for four days, several residents told Reuters, adding that drones were flying over the city, but there were no signs of major protests on Thursday or Friday.

A resident of a northern city on the Caspian Sea said the streets there also appeared calm.

The protests erupted on December 28 over economic hardship and swelled into widespread demonstrations.

"Metrics show a very slight rise in internet connectivity in #Iran this morning" after 200 hours of shutdown, the internet monitoring group NetBlocks posted on X.