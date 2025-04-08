The US will impose a 104 percent tariff on China beginning Wednesday, the White House said.

"There will be 104 percent tariffs going into effect on China tonight at midnight," spokesperson Karoline Leavitt told reporters Tuesday.

President Donald Trump believes China "has to make a deal" with the US, Leavitt said.



"It was a mistake for China to retaliate."

If China reaches out to make a deal, she said Trump will be "incredibly gracious."

“But he's going to do what's best for the American people. ... The Chinese want to make a deal. They just don't know how to do it," she said.

Nearly 70 countries have already reached out to Trump to begin negotiations on tariffs following his announcement last week, she said.

Trump announced the imposition of a 10 percent minimum tariff on all imports and higher reciprocal tariffs on the US' biggest trading partners, including China and the EU.

Leavitt said Trump met his trade team earlier Tuesday.

"He directed them to have tailor-made trade deals with each and every country that calls up this administration to strike a deal," she added.

Asked if Trump is considering holding off on imposing some tariffs, Leavitt said the president said has indicated he is not considering an extension or a delay, and expects the tariffs will go into effect.

"As the president said, the reciprocal tariffs, which will continue to go in effect as these deals are negotiated and ongoing, will generate trillions of dollars in revenue to the United States," she said.