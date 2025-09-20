WAR ON GAZA
Pro-Palestine protesters block entrance at European Baseball Cup in Netherlands
Demonstrators carrying Palestinian flags accused Israel of using sports to whitewash its crimes in Gaza, demanding Israeli teams be banned from international events.
People gather in Rotterdam to protest Israel’s national team, blocking entry to the European Baseball Cup opener, on September 20, 2025. / Anadolu Agency
September 20, 2025

A group staged a protest against Israel ahead of the France-Israel match at the opening of the European Baseball Cup in the Netherlands.

The demonstration was organised by the Rotterdam Palestine Coalition Foundation in front of Neptunus Stadium in Rotterdam to protest the presence of Israel’s national team.

Gathering outside the stadium before the match, the group accused Israel of using sports to cover up crimes committed against Palestinians and called for Israeli teams to be barred from international sporting events.

A spokesperson for the group stressed that it was “unacceptable” to welcome Israel while violence in Gaza continues.

The spokesperson added that despite calls to prevent Israel’s participation, Rotterdam Mayor Carola Schouten did not block the team from competing, and that protests would continue during Israel’s matches on Sunday and Monday.

Protesters carried Palestinian flags and banners reading “Stop whitewashing with sports, boycott genocide” and “Zionism is Nazism, Gaza is Auschwitz,” chanting slogans such as “Boycott Israel,” “Murderer Israel,” “Free Palestine,” and “Death to the Israeli occupation forces.”

The France-Israel game was delayed by about two and a half hours due to rain.

Police later moved the protesters to an area adjacent to the stadium, allowing spectators to enter.

Protesters also addressed fans heading into the match, saying: “There are baby killers inside. By going to the game, you are supporting them.”

SOURCE:Anadolu Agency
