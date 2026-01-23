The United States, Ukraine, and Russia have agreed to hold talks in the United Arab Emirates, the Kremlin has said, following what it described as "useful" discussions between Russian President Vladimir Putin and senior US envoy Steve Witkoff in Moscow.

Diplomatic efforts to end the war in Ukraine have gained pace in recent months, although Moscow and Kiev remain divided over territory and post-war arrangements.

According to the Kremlin, US negotiators led by Steve Witkoff held talks with Putin in Moscow that lasted into the early hours of Friday.

Kremlin diplomatic adviser Yuri Ushakov told reporters the discussions had been "useful in every respect."

Witkoff and the US delegation are now flying to Abu Dhabi, where talks are expected to continue.

A Russian delegation headed by General Igor Kostyukov, director of Russia’s GRU military intelligence agency, will also travel to the UAE, Ushakov said.

"It was agreed that the first meeting of a trilateral working group on security issues will take place today in Abu Dhabi," he added.