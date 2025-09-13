At least 12 Pakistani soldiers were killed during an exchange of fire with terrorists in northwestern Pakistan, the military said in a statement on Saturday.

The military's media wing said 35 terrorists belonging to the banned Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) were killed during two separate military operations from September 10-13.

In the first operation in Bajaur district, 22 terrorists were killed, while during the second encounter in South Waziristan, 12 soldiers and 13 terrorists were killed.

Both encounters occurred with the "Fitna al Khwarij," the statement said, referring to the TTP.

A military convoy was passing through a town in South Waziristan district at around 4:00 am when "armed men opened fire from both sides with heavy weapons", killing 12 security personnel and wounding four, a local government official said.

A security officer stationed in the area confirmed the death toll and said the attackers had seized the convoy's weapons.

TTP claims responsibility for the attack

The terror group Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) claimed responsibility for the attack in a message on social media.

The group acts independently, but is closely linked with the Afghan Taliban.