China’s decision to cancel a trilateral culture ministers’ meeting with Japan and South Korea is "withering bilateral people-to-people exchanges," Tokyo has said, as tensions escalate following Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s comments on Taiwan, Kyodo news agency reported.

Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara told a news conference on Friday that Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning's remarks a day earlier on the decision were "conflicting" with the shared goal of Tokyo and Beijing to build constructive and stable ties.

Mao said on Thursday that Takaichi’s "extremely erroneous remarks" had "disrupted the foundation and atmosphere of trilateral cooperation" among China, Japan and South Korea and that "as a result, the conditions are not yet ready for holding the relevant meeting."

South Korea's Culture, Sports and Tourism Ministry said on Thursday that it had been informed by China two days earlier that the meeting, scheduled for this month in Macau, had been shelved.

Kihara said there was no related official announcement and declined to comment about the postponement.