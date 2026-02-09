CULTURE
1 min read
Artist removes Rome church fresco resembling Italy’s Meloni after Vatican objections
Church officials say the depiction did not conform to the original iconography or the sacred nature of the site.
Artist removes Rome church fresco resembling Italy’s Meloni after Vatican objections
The original facial features of the figure will be restored, official says. / AFP
February 9, 2026

An angel figure resembling Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has been removed from a fresco in a Rome church following objections from Vatican authorities.

The fresco, located in the Basilica of San Lorenzo in Lucina, one of Rome’s oldest churches, was restored last year by artist Bruno Valentinetti.

The resemblance was reported by Italian media earlier this month, prompting an inquiry by the Diocese of Rome and the Italian Ministry of Culture.

Valentinetti later acknowledged that the image was inspired by Meloni.

Church officials said the depiction did not conform to the original iconography or the sacred nature of the site, and the artist painted over the face at the request of Vatican authorities.

RECOMMENDED

“Images of sacred art and Christian tradition cannot be misused or exploited,” said Rome's Cardinal Baldassare Reina in a statement.

The original facial features of the figure will be restored, according to the office of the Diocese of Rome.

The Ministry of Culture also stressed that any restoration work in the church requires prior authorisation from relevant institutions.

RelatedTRT World - Cardinals in private gathering at Sistine Chapel as conclave begins to elect new pope
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Why does February only have 28 days?
Germany's top court dismisses Palestinian challenge to arms exports to Israel
'A day of liberation': Bangladesh counts vote after 'most peaceful' elections
Russia tightens grip on WhatsApp, app vows to defend encryption
Has America’s decade-long military presence in Syria come to an end?
Türkiye slams Israeli measures in occupied West Bank
Nationwide strike by Indian farmers piles pressure on Modi over US trade pact
Türkiye's Erdogan calls for stronger transport integration among Muslim nations
NATO head presses Europe, Canada on defence spending as US priorities shift east
Starmer condemns Ratcliffe's claim UK is 'colonised by immigrants'
German police arrest two in PKK probe, seize guns and drugs
Britain commits major air defence support to Ukraine
Colombia declares emergency as deadly floods displace thousands
Türkiye's maiden unmanned surface vessel secures Saudi partnership
Russia to provide energy aid to crisis-hit Cuba