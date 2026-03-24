WORLD
1 min read
Israel hits seven areas of south Beirut overnight: Lebanon state media
Lebanese Health Ministry reports casualties after apartment hit; southern suburbs targeted in multiple strikes.
Israel hits seven areas of south Beirut overnight: Lebanon state media
Smoke rises from Beirut's southern suburbs following an Israeli strike amid the US-Israeli conflict with Iran, Lebanon, on March 24, 2026. / Reuters
March 24, 2026

An Israeli strike early Tuesday on a residential apartment in Bchamoun, around 10 kilometres (six miles) southeast of Beirut, killed at least two people, according to an initial toll from the Lebanese Health Ministry.

The strike that came without warning wounded five others, the ministry added.

Footage circulating online showed at least one apartment in a building engulfed in flames.

Overnight, Israel targeted seven areas of Beirut's southern suburbs, Lebanese state media reported on Tuesday.

"Enemy warplanes launched seven raids overnight on the southern suburbs, targeting the areas of: Bir al-Abed, Al-Ruwais — outskirts of Al-Manshiyya, Haret Hreik, Sayyed Hadi Nasrallah Highway, Saint Therese, Burj al-Barajneh and Al-Kafaat," Lebanon's state-run National News Agency reported.

RECOMMENDED

Lebanon was pulled into the Middle East war after US-Israeli attacks on Iran and the killing of its supreme leader, Ali Khamenei, triggering the country’s Shia group Hezbollah to launch missile attacks against Israel.

Israel accuses Hezbollah of being part of the group’s “economic infrastructure” that can support its military activities.

Meanwhile, Israel has stepped up its deadly bombing campaign in Lebanon in recent years and occupied the southern part of the country.

RelatedTRT World - Israel to expand ground invasion in Lebanon after striking key bridge
SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Türkiye and UK deepen defence ties with new Eurofighter support deal
DW 'disowns' President Steinmeier’s remarks on 'illegal' Iran war
IAEA chief expects broader Iran-US talks in Pakistan this weekend
Former NATO chief urges Europe to take greater global leadership role
Air strike on military base in Iraq kills, wounds 20 soldiers
US hits Meta with $375M fine for endangering children online
Kenya flower industry bleeds as Iran war disrupts shipments, drives up freight costs
Oil slips, stocks rally on hopes for Iran war de-escalation
Asia revisits COVID-era measures to deal with global fuel shortages
Fire erupts at Russia’s Ust-Luga port after massive drone attacks by Ukraine
Outrage erupts over torture of Palestinian toddler as calls for Israeli accountability mount
Iran expands missile barrage across region despite Trump's push for talks
Israel moves closer to legalising death penalty for Palestinian prisoners
Israeli strikes kill civilians in Lebanon as Hezbollah hits back across border
Bernie Sanders says ‘absolutely not’ to $200B Iran war bill, plans arms block