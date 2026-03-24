An Israeli strike early Tuesday on a residential apartment in Bchamoun, around 10 kilometres (six miles) southeast of Beirut, killed at least two people, according to an initial toll from the Lebanese Health Ministry.

The strike that came without warning wounded five others, the ministry added.



Footage circulating online showed at least one apartment in a building engulfed in flames.

Overnight, Israel targeted seven areas of Beirut's southern suburbs, Lebanese state media reported on Tuesday.

"Enemy warplanes launched seven raids overnight on the southern suburbs, targeting the areas of: Bir al-Abed, Al-Ruwais — outskirts of Al-Manshiyya, Haret Hreik, Sayyed Hadi Nasrallah Highway, Saint Therese, Burj al-Barajneh and Al-Kafaat," Lebanon's state-run National News Agency reported.