Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev said on Monday that Europe could not afford a war against Russia, but that if its leaders made the mistake of triggering one, then it could escalate into a conflict with weapons of mass destruction.

Russia, Medvedev said on Telegram, does not need such a war, including with "frigid old Europe".

"They simply cannot afford a war with Russia," Medvedev said of European powers, adding that "the possibility of a fatal accident always exists."

"And such a conflict has an absolutely real risk of escalating into a war using weapons of mass destruction,"

Medvedev, who is now deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council, said that speculation in European countries about a possible war with Russia in the next five years “should not happen,” stressing it goes against Moscow’s interests.