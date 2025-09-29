EUROPE
1 min read
War with Russia could escalate to nuclear conflict, Medvedev warns Europe
Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev cautions that a war with Russia risks spiralling into weapons of mass destruction, urging European leaders to avoid provocation amid rising tensions.
War with Russia could escalate to nuclear conflict, Medvedev warns Europe
Deputy head of Russia's Security Council Dmitry Medvedev delivers a speech at an educational marathon in Moscow, Russia, April 29, 2025. / Reuters
September 29, 2025

Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev said on Monday that Europe could not afford a war against Russia, but that if its leaders made the mistake of triggering one, then it could escalate into a conflict with weapons of mass destruction.

Russia, Medvedev said on Telegram, does not need such a war, including with "frigid old Europe".

"They simply cannot afford a war with Russia," Medvedev said of European powers, adding that "the possibility of a fatal accident always exists."

"And such a conflict has an absolutely real risk of escalating into a war using weapons of mass destruction,"

Medvedev, who is now deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council, said that speculation in European countries about a possible war with Russia in the next five years “should not happen,” stressing it goes against Moscow’s interests.

RECOMMENDED
RelatedTRT World - Medvedev warns no-fly zone over Ukraine would trigger NATO-Russia conflict

He also argued that Europe’s economy is “weak and dependent on the US” and accused the continent of “losing its identity, dissolving into aggressive migrants.”

Medvedev, who also served as Russia’s president from 2008 to 2012, has repeatedly made harsh statements against Western governments throughout the Ukraine war.

His latest remarks follow growing debates in Europe on defence spending and security preparedness.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Tesla surges on SpaceX merger buzz as Elon Musk eyes bigger empire
UN chief warns global body faces 'imminent financial collapse' as unpaid dues mount
Spain's Sanchez pushes back against Musk’s criticism of migration policy
Syria's president marks first year in office, vows justice-led development
Russia halts strikes on Ukraine's Kiev at Trump's request
MSF rejects Israeli demand for staff lists to access Gaza, citing safety concerns
Iraq intensifies diplomatic push to defuse escalating US-Iran tensions
Israel to reopen Rafah crossing after two-year shutdown of Gaza–Egypt border
Trump nominates Kevin Warsh as next US Federal Reserve chair
Türkiye opposes military action against Iran, backs peaceful resolution: Fidan
41 militants killed in Pakistan army's twin raids in country's southwest
Myanmar air strikes killed at least 170 civilians during election: UN
Ukraine's Zelenskyy offers to halt energy strikes if Russia reciprocates
China vows to protect Hong Kong firm, CK Hutchison after Panama court voids port contracts
Türkiye is ready to mediate on tensions between US and Iran: Erdogan tells Pezeshkian