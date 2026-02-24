China has urged “restraint” amid US military buildup as the Trump administration presses Iran to make a deal on its nuclear programme.

“China is closely following the relevant situation. We urge all sides to remain restrained. The escalation of the situation serves no one’s interests,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told reporters in Beijing on Tuesday.

Mao was responding to a question about US President Donald Trump’s remarks that he was considering a limited strike against Iran if Tehran does not forge a deal with Washington.

Delegations from Iran and the US are set to reconvene in Geneva, Switzerland, on Thursday to resume discussions for a potential nuclear deal amid rising regional tensions and speculation of an imminent war.

US President Donald Trump has warned of military action against Iran if a deal is not reached within 10 to 15 days.

Beijing’s statement also comes as US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth said on Monday that Washington is “keeping all options open” in its approach to Iran while urging the country to negotiate a deal.

Russia-Ukraine war

Mao also expressed hope that all parties will "grasp" opportunities for peace in the Russia-Ukraine war, which entered its fifth year.

"We support any efforts conducive to peace," she added.

In recent days, a door of dialogue has been opened in the Ukraine crisis, and various parties maintain a momentum of dialogue, she said, calling dialogue and negotiation the “only way out for the settlement of the crisis.”