WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
Türkiye to host 15 Palestinians released from Israel's custody
The Palestinians released by Israel will arrive in Türkiye as part of an effort to help maintain the Gaza ceasefire.
00:00
Türkiye to host 15 Palestinians released from Israel's custody
Palestinian prisoners / AP
February 4, 2025

Ankara will host a number of Palestinian prisoners released by Israel in an effort to contribute to the Gaza ceasefire, the Turkish presidency has announced in a statement.

Tuesday's statement noted that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan instructed the Turkish intelligence agency (MIT) to facilitate the transfer of 15 exiled Palestinians to Türkiye in the first phase through Egypt.

As part of the ceasefire agreement and prisoner release, Israel has put a condition that some of the Palestinian prisoners who were serving life in prison would be exiled and would not be allowed to return.

Turkish authorities have made arrangements to host some of those Palestinian prisoners, the official statement said.

Israel and Hamas have agreed to a ceasefire, which took effect on January 19 after several failed attempts. Prisoner exchanges remained one of the most complicated topics during the negotiations.

Israel has imprisoned and detained thousands of Palestinians who were scooped away during its military assaults in the besieged Gaza and the occupied West Bank.

RECOMMENDED

Since October 7, 2023, Israel has killed about 50,000 Palestinians and wounded over 100,000 people in its genocidal war on Gaza after the Palestinian resistance group Hamas attacked Israel and took hundreds of captives.

According to the agreement, Hamas will release the captives gradually, and Israel, in return, will free thousands of Palestinians from its infamous prisons.

Several other nations will also host Palestinian prisoners.

Türkiye has been one of the main facilitators of the Gaza ceasefire, along with Qatar and Egypt.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Fidan's 'Iraq remarks' distorted by some outlets: Türkiye
Albania, Kosovo and Croatia to hold trilateral military exercise this year
Germany to deploy Eurofighter jets for NATO's new Arctic mission
BMW recalls thousands of vehicles worldwide over fire risk
Türkiye, Greece sign wide-ranging bilateral agreements
AI driving New Year consumer demand in China
US reopens El Paso airspace after FAA-Pentagon dispute
Four policemen killed in terror attack in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province: officials
Türkiye, Greece aim to raise trade to $10B, maintain dialogue on disputes
UN, Norway, Italy sign $10.7M deal to bolster Syria's electricity supply
France probes third infant death linked to cereulide-contaminated formula
Ex-UK Met firearms officer charged with rape, violent abuse
Two children killed in RSF drone strike on mosque in Sudan's Kordofon
Iran marks revolution anniversary under looming US threat
Council of Europe lifts former chief’s immunity over Epstein files