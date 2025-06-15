Israel has asked the US to join its newly launched military campaign against Iran, Axios reported.

Citing American and Israeli sources, the news outlet said Israel lacks the capability to destroy Iran’s Fordow uranium enrichment site, which is buried deep within a mountain, and needs US assistance to target it effectively on Sunday.

A US official, according to Axios, confirmed that Israel asked Washington to join the military operation but said the administration is currently not considering it.

Citing an Israeli source, the news outlet reported earlier that US President Donald Trump had suggested possible US participation if necessary during recent talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

However, a White House official denied the claim on Friday.