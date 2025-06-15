ISRAEL-IRAN CLASH
Israel urges US to join 'military campaign' against Iran: report
According to a US official, the Trump administration is not currently considering joining military operations.
A US official, according to Axios, confirmed that Israel asked Washington to join the military operation. / AFP
June 15, 2025

Israel has asked the US to join its newly launched military campaign against Iran, Axios reported.

Citing American and Israeli sources, the news outlet said Israel lacks the capability to destroy Iran’s Fordow uranium enrichment site, which is buried deep within a mountain, and needs US assistance to target it effectively on Sunday.

A US official, according to Axios, confirmed that Israel asked Washington to join the military operation but said the administration is currently not considering it.

Citing an Israeli source, the news outlet reported earlier that US President Donald Trump had suggested possible US participation if necessary during recent talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

However, a White House official denied the claim on Friday.

Washington has repeatedly said that Israel acted alone in its recent military actions against Iran.


