South Korean President Lee Jae Myung urged the international community to "unite" to ensure the "responsible use" of artificial intelligence (AI), and the UN Security Council to play a role in structuring a collective global response.

Chairing an open debate at the Council on AI and international peace and security, Lee, who is the first South Korean president to lead such a meeting, urged governments, academia, industry and civil society to work together and promote innovation toward "AI for all" and "inclusive and human-centric AI," Seoul-based Yonhap News reported.

There is a growing need for international cooperation in addressing concerns about the possibility of AI and other modern technologies being used in ways that could harm security and human rights.

"To turn the changes of the AI era — where light and shadow coexist — into opportunities, it is essential for the international community to unite and uphold the principle of 'responsible use of AI,'" said Lee on Wednesday.

While pledging that Seoul will play a "greater" role in handling AI-related concerns, he emphasised the Council's responsibility to assess the shifting international security landscape and devise collective responses.