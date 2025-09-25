ASIA PACIFIC
2 min read
South Korea calls on UNSC, global community to unite in promoting 'responsible' AI use
President Lee Jae Myung urges global collaboration on "inclusive, human-centric AI," pledging Seoul's greater role and launching a global initiative to ensure AI benefits humanity.
South Korea calls on UNSC, global community to unite in promoting 'responsible' AI use
Lee pledges that Seoul will play a "greater" role in handling AI-related concerns. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
September 25, 2025

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung urged the international community to "unite" to ensure the "responsible use" of artificial intelligence (AI), and the UN Security Council to play a role in structuring a collective global response.

Chairing an open debate at the Council on AI and international peace and security, Lee, who is the first South Korean president to lead such a meeting, urged governments, academia, industry and civil society to work together and promote innovation toward "AI for all" and "inclusive and human-centric AI," Seoul-based Yonhap News reported.

There is a growing need for international cooperation in addressing concerns about the possibility of AI and other modern technologies being used in ways that could harm security and human rights.

"To turn the changes of the AI era — where light and shadow coexist — into opportunities, it is essential for the international community to unite and uphold the principle of 'responsible use of AI,'" said Lee on Wednesday.

While pledging that Seoul will play a "greater" role in handling AI-related concerns, he emphasised the Council's responsibility to assess the shifting international security landscape and devise collective responses.

RECOMMENDED

As the chair of the forthcoming Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit, the South Korean leader said Seoul will adopt a global initiative to ensure that AI innovation contributes to the prosperity of humanity.

"Eighty years ago, the UN's central concern at its founding was how the international community would manage the emerging threat of nuclear weapons," he said. "Now it is time to explore new governance structures to address the new challenges and threats posed by AI."

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Deadly terror attack in Nigeria’s Kwara state kills over 160 people
Starmer admits regret over Mandelson appointment amid Epstein links
Erdogan, Saudi crown prince reaffirm support for Somalia's unity, discuss regional issues
Türkiye rejects military action against Tehran, ready to mediate between Iran, US: President Erdogan
Syria intercepts 2M Captagon pills bound for Jordan
China's Xi, Russia's Putin hail ties in video call as Ukraine war nears anniversary
New York jury awards $2m to woman in malpractice trial over gender surgery performed at 16
Former defence minister urges Israel to build shelters amid rising Iran war fears
Azerbaijan and Armenia agree to expand trade ties after Abu Dhabi talks
Raid on X's French offices 'political attack': Elon Musk
China urges EU to allow 'fair' competition, criticises Goldwind probe as discriminatory
Pakistan and Kazakhstan sign 37 pacts to boost ties
Deadly Chios crash revives scrutiny of Greek Coast Guard's controversial migrant interceptions
By Tuncay Şahin
Iran-US nuclear talks to take place in Oman: Axios
Global fears of nuclear arms race grow as last atomic pact between US and Russia terminates