US, Ukraine discuss peace, economic agendas in 5-hour meeting in Berlin
A lot of progress was made, and the delegations are to meet again on Monday, according to a readout of the meeting.
The meeting between Zelenskyy, Witkoff, Kushner and delegations from both countries lasted over five hour. / AFP
December 14, 2025

US and Ukrainian delegations held talks in Berlin on Sunday, discussing a 20-point peace plan and economic agendas, according to a readout of the meeting.

The meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, US special envoy Steve Witkoff, US President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner and delegations from both countries lasted over five hours, said the readout shared by Witkoff on X.

Representatives held "in-depth" discussions regarding the peace plan, economic agendas, and more," it said.

"A lot of progress was made, and they will meet again tomorrow morning," the statement added.

Germany hosted the consultations ahead of a broader summit on Monday evening, bringing together Zelenskyy, European leaders and representatives from the EU and NATO. It remains unclear whether US officials will participate in that meeting.

A ‘refined peace framework’

Zelenskyy arrived in Berlin on Sunday for intensive discussions on a potential ceasefire and peace framework with Russia.

Before the meeting, the Ukrainian president said Kiev is now pursuing bilateral security guarantees with Washington, as well as guarantees from European and other countries, including Canada and Japan.

The meeting was the latest in a series of meetings focused on a peace framework to end the Russia-Ukraine war, with earlier talks conducted in Switzerland and the US.

In November, officials met in Geneva and drafted a “refined peace framework,” updating an earlier 28‑point US plan.

Witkoff and Kushner then met Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on December 2 to discuss the draft framework.​ Later, delegations held follow‑up talks in Florida, which both sides hailed as constructive.

SOURCE:AA
