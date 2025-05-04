Thirteen people were found dead inside a mine in Peru after being kidnapped days earlier in the northern area of Pataz, the mining company Poderosa has said.

"This morning, after intense search efforts, the police rescue team was able to recover the bodies of the 13 workers who were kidnapped (...) by illegal miners in collusion with criminal elements," the company said in a statement on Sunday.

Mining is a key economic driver in Peru, one of the largest gold producers in Latin America.

Pataz, located around 560 miles (900 kilometres) from the capital Lima, is in a state of emergency due to escalating violence caused by a gold rush there.

The victims found on Sunday worked for a company that provided services to Poderosa, a major gold mining firm listed on the Lima stock exchange that has in recent months been targeted by armed groups linked to illegal mining.

"The spiral of uncontrolled violence in Pataz is occurring despite the declaration of a state of emergency and the presence of a large police contingent which, unfortunately, has not been able to halt the deterioration of security conditions in the area," the mining company said.