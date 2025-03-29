SPORT
1 min read
Newcastle celebrate end of 70-year trophy drought
150,000 Geordies flooded Newcastle’s streets to celebrate the club’s first trophy in 70 years after their Carabao Cup win.
00:00
Newcastle celebrate end of 70-year trophy drought
Eddie Howe hailed the “unbelievable” fans as the parade turned into a massive singalong. / Reuters
March 29, 2025

Tens of thousands of Newcastle United fans gathered in the city on Saturday to celebrate the club's first domestic trophy in 70 years, with the streets turning a sea of black and white for the open-top bus parade.

About 150,000 people were expected to catch a glimpse of the League Cup that Newcastle lifted on March 16, after a 2-1 victory over Liverpool in the final at Wembley Stadium.

For manager Eddie Howe, Saturday's event was an emotional moment as the city honoured him with a massive banner, unfurled outside St James' Park.

RECOMMENDED

"I can't thank everyone enough, from Newcastle, the way they've embraced me and my family and I'm glad to have given them some joy," he said atop the bus that carried the team around the city.

As the bus and crowd approached the Town Moor site, white smoke blanketed the area as the crowd sang Hey Jude, replacing 'Jude' with 'Geordies', and ABBA music was played over the speakers for a party expected to last long into the night.

Explore
Australia dodges call to arrest visiting Israeli president
Fuel train derails, erupts in flames in central Russia
Gulf states, US wrap up 11-day regional security exercise in Qatar
Trump reignites calls to revamp US electoral system and 'nationalise' voting
Canadian Muslim group slams decision to dissolve anti-Islamophobia and antisemitism offices
55,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed on battlefield —Zelenskyy
'No politics on sports field' — Pakistan PM says India cricket boycott in solidarity with Bangladesh
FBI informant 'convinced' Jeffrey Epstein was Israeli spy — US government document
Türkiye–Egypt Business Forum: Erdogan vows cooperation to counter protectionism, boost prosperity
'One of the darkest days' — Jeff Bezos-owned Washington Post mass layoffs 300+ journalists
By Baba Umar
Israel admits upsurge in illegal settler attacks in occupied West Bank
US court hands life sentence to man over Trump assassination attempt
Budapest to expel Ukrainian officials after Hungarian dies in 'forced conscription': PM
Turkish first lady meets her Egyptian counterpart in Cairo
Ted Cruz questions Netflix and Warner Bros. execs in Senate: 'Are we right now on stolen land'