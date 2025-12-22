A coach bus slammed into a barrier on an Indonesian highway early on Monday, flipping over in an accident that killed at least 16 people, a rescue worker has said.

The bus, which was headed from the capital Jakarta to Yogyakarta, was travelling at a "fairly high" speed when it reached a turn at a highway interchange, local search and rescue agency head Budiono said in a statement.

It was overturned after colliding with the road barrier.

"We … have evacuated 34 people," said Budiono, who goes by one name.

He added that 15 people were pronounced dead at the scene, while another person died in the hospital.